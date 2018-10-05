Two injured in Friday shooting in Parkville area of Baltimore County

A man and a woman were shot Friday night in northeast Baltimore County, according to county police.

Police responded to a call at 9:04 p.m. in the 8600 block of Wendell Avenue in Parkville, just inside the Baltimore beltway.

They found a man shot in his lower body, and the woman shot in the upper body. The suspect had fled before police arrived, but police said an initial investigation indicates the two people may have been targeted by the shooter.

Neither suffered life-threatening injuries and both are expected to survive their wounds, police said.

