One killed in double shooting Wednesday, Baltimore Co. police say

One man was killed and a second was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore County, police said.

The two men planned to meet each other on Kent Avenue in Catonsville when both pulled out handguns and fired several shots at each other, the department said in a statement.

One the men involved, a 17-year-old male who had been shot, was found by officers just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lisadale Circle, near Route 40 in Catonsville. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Shortly afterwards, police received a second call for another shooting victim, about two miles east, in the area of Queen Anne Street and Kent Avenue where officers found Christopher Alan White, 24, of the unit block of Bonnie Doon Court suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

White was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m.

Officers determined that both victims were involved in the same incident. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

