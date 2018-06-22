Ex-Baltimore County man tied to wife's decade-old murder by DNA evidence is sentenced to 30 years

A Baltimore County judge has sentenced a former Perry Hall man convicted of killing his wife to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Roxanne Amick’s death in 2006 went unsolved for almost a decade until new DNA matching techniques bolstered circumstantial evidence tying her husband, Michael Amick, to the killing.

Roxanne Amick’s body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a patch of poison ivy near Belair and Perry Hall roads.

After the killing, police saw that Michael Amick, who had been the one to report his wife missing, had a rash they believed was caused by exposure to the plant. But detectives didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Michael Amick, now 58, moved with the couple’s two young children to Hawaii, but police continued to investigate his wife’s death.

Advances in DNA technology allowed them to get matches from work gloves found in the his van, which had also been reported missing at the time of Roxanne Amick’s disappearance.

Michael Amick was arrested in October 2016 when he returned to Maryland to visit family. A jury convicted him of second degree murder in April.

