Man wanted in dog beating death, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are looking for a man they said beat and killed a Chihuahua named Ginger.

Police said they have a warrant for Jerome Irvin Luedtke Jr., 33, charging him with aggravated cruelty. But police have been unable to locate him.

Officers were called on Jan. 13 by staff at the Pet ER on Cromwell Bridge Road where Luedtke and a female roommate brought their Chihuahua for treatment. Police said the dog was severely beaten, and Luedtke and his roommate gave conflicting stories about how the dog was injured.

Police said Luedtke beat the dog with two glass bottles after it bit his hand. The roommate convinced Luedtke to take the dog to the Pet ER after they tried to call an ambulance for the dog.

Police said the dog was euthanized due to the extent of the injuries.

Police said Luedtke is known to frequent the Essex area, and recently stayed in homes on Goodwood Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or detectives in the Precinct 11 Essex Investigative Services Unit at 410-887-0230.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

