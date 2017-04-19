Police believe someone took gun after man who killed pregnant girlfriend shot himself

Baltimore County police believe that someone may have taken a gun used by the suspect in the shooting of his pregnant wife after he took his own life.

No determination has been made by the medical examiner's office, but county police, who initially described the fatal shooting of Deron Deandre Barnes as a homicide, believe he took his own life despite the fact that no weapon was found at the scene.

"Detectives believe someone probably came upon the body prior to police arrival and took the gun. We're working to recover that gun, but so far we have not been able to do so," said Elisa Armacost, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department.

Barnes was found around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot behind a building in the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike.

City and county investigators later determined that Barnes was the husband of Shahidah Barnes, the 28-year-old pregnant woman who was shot in Northeast Baltimore Sunday afternoon and found outside St. Agnes Hospital.

Deron Barnes was "potentially suicidal" when he told family members over the phone about shooting his wife following a disagreement at a family gathering, city police said Monday.

That information caused county police to walk back their description of Deron Barnes' death, instead labeling it a suspicious death.

"We are looking at this as a possible suicide, but the final determination depends on the [medical examiner]'s ruling," Armacost said.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton