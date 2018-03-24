Baltimore County police are trying to identify suspects in carjacking of pizza delivery man

Baltimore County police are trying to identify three people they say carjacked and robbed a pizza delivery man earlier this month.

Police on Friday released surveillance footage images of two of the suspects in the March 3 incident, which occurred in the White Marsh precinct.

They said that around 7:40 p.m. that evening, the victim had returned to his car after delivering a pizza in the 5600 block of Whitby Road when three people approached him. One pointed a handgun at him while the other two stole cash, a cellphone and a wallet from the man’s pockets, police said.

The person with the gun stole the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered, police said. The other two ran away.

Police said two of the suspects were caught on surveillance footage when they tried to use the victim’s credit cards shortly after the robbery.

They asked anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez