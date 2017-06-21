Man who died after being held by witness in Halethorpe identified

Baltimore County police on Wednesday identified a man who died after being held by a man who said he saw him breaking into a car in Halethorpe.

The death of Shawn William Dotterweich, 45, of Lansdowne is being investigated as a suspicious death, police said. An autopsy is being performed and police plan to submit their findings to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office for review.

A relative of Dotterweich's declined to comment.

Police said a man, who has not been named by police, was in the parking lot of a store in the 4300 block of Annapolis Road when he saw another man breaking into a car on Sunday morning. He attempted to hold the other man, identified as Dotterweich, while he called for police.

When police arrived, Dotterweich was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not elaborate on how he was held.

cwells@baltsun.com