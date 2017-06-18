Baltimore County Police: Man breaking into car dies after being held by witness

Baltimore County police are investigating the death of man seen breaking into a car in the Halethorpe area.

Early Sunday morning, a man in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Annapolis Road said he saw another man breaking into a car, according to police. After the man approached the person attempting to break into the car, he tried to hold him and call police.

"The suspect resisted the witness the entire time," police said, and officers on the scene found him unconscious and not breathing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy, police said, and no further information is being released at this time.

