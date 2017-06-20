Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Towson, Baltimore County police say

A bicyclist is dead and Baltimore County police are looking for the driver of one of two vehicles that hit him on Charles Street Monday night.

Aaron Michael Laciny, 20, was hit by two vehicles just after 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Charles Street in Towson, Baltimore County police said.

Police said Laciny was riding south on Charles Street when he was struck by a car that drove away from the scene. Police said he was then struck by a second vehicle — the driver of which remained at the scene and called police.

Lacing was taken to Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said Laciny was likely struck near Charles Street and Charlesbrooke Road, and the vehicle that struck him "may have front end damage to its bumper in an area approximately nine inches to one foot" from the ground.

CAPTION Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Harford Community College on Saturday; as of now there were no shots fired and no suspects identified. (Erika Butler, David Anderson / Baltimore Sun Media Group) Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Harford Community College on Saturday; as of now there were no shots fired and no suspects identified. (Erika Butler, David Anderson / Baltimore Sun Media Group) CAPTION Baltimore police release video of two persons of interest in killing of Sebastian Dvorak in Canton on June 13, 2017. Baltimore police release video of two persons of interest in killing of Sebastian Dvorak in Canton on June 13, 2017.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-307-2020.