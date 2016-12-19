Essex man charged in Dundalk hit-and-run that killed a man in August

A Baltimore County man has been indicted in connection with a Dundalk hit-and-run crash that killed a man in August, police said.

Daniel Earl Lawrence, 29, of the 400 block of Riverside Drive in Essex, was indicted last week. He was taken into custody late Sunday and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center after police said he was behind the wheel of a vehicle that fatally struck Keith Curtis Tawney, 23, in the early morning hours of Aug. 23.

Police said Tawney was in the southbound travel lane of North Point Boulevard near Cove Road around 1 a.m on Aug. 23 when a southbound car struck him and left the scene. Tawney was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police in October raised a reward for increased tips in the case. Family and friends raised $3,000 — on top of the $2,000 reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers in the case.

Lawrence was charged with multiple traffic infractions connected to his leaving the scene of the fatal crash.