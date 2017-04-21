Man convicted of impersonating officer, acquitted of second-degree rape

A Dundalk man accused of impersonating a Baltimore County police officer was convicted on several charges and acquitted of second-degree rape this week, according to county prosecutors.

A jury found 31-year-old Brian Keith Cooper Jr. guilty of of second-degree assault, impersonating a police officer and extortion, Deputy State's Attorney John Cox said. It found him not guilty of the second-degree rape charge.

Prosecutors said Cooper picked up a prostitute in Dundalk in February 2016, and then told her she was under arrest and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Several other women have made similar allegations against Cooper.

Last year, prosecutors dropped charges in two cases against Cooper because they could not find the alleged victims, Cox said.

Other charges are pending against Cooper in connection with separate alleged incidents, but no trial dates have been scheduled, he said.

An attorney for Cooper declined to comment.

Cooper is being held at the county detention center in connection with the other cases.

