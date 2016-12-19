Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Two suspects sought after stealing $25K in laptops from Essex elementary school

Sean Welsh
Sean Welsh
Baltimore County police seek two responsible for taking 20 laptops from an elementary school.

Baltimore County police are seeking two suspects they say are responsible for taking 20 laptop computers, valued at a total of $25,000, from an Essex elementary school

The laptops went missing from a trailer at Deep Creek Elementary School in the early morning of Dec. 13. Police were called to the school, in the 1100 block of East Homberg Ave., around 2:42 a.m. on Dec. 13, and found a window was open and a screen was on the ground below.

Video surveillance captured two suspects, police said.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

