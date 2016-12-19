Two suspects sought after stealing $25K in laptops from Essex elementary school

Baltimore County police are seeking two suspects they say are responsible for taking 20 laptop computers, valued at a total of $25,000, from an Essex elementary school

The laptops went missing from a trailer at Deep Creek Elementary School in the early morning of Dec. 13. Police were called to the school, in the 1100 block of East Homberg Ave., around 2:42 a.m. on Dec. 13, and found a window was open and a screen was on the ground below.

Video surveillance captured two suspects, police said.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.