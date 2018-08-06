Cockeysville police chase involving stolen car leaves one person with life-threatening injuries, officials say

Maryland State Police are investigating after a driver of a stolen car fled from police, resulting in a crash and leaving one person with life-threatening injuries, according to Maryland State and Baltimore County police.

The crash occurred in Cockeysville on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. on Cranbrook Road near Dulaney High School, officials said. The driver was attempting to flee authorities when the crash happened, Maryland State Police said in a tweet.

Rescue crews extricated one person who was then flown to a hospital, said Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman. There was at least one other person involved in the crash whose injuries are described as not life-threatening, Armacost said.

Maryland State Police say they have a suspect in custody.

