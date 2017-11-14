Cockeysville man sentenced to 18 years for sexual abuse of 4-year-old girl at Timonium church

A Cockeysville man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl at the Church of Nativity in Timonium.

Terrence Shondry Smalls, 27, had pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 25 years, with all but 18 suspended. He will be on five years’ probation upon his release, according to a news release from the Baltimore County State’s Attorney.

On Nov. 27, 2016, Smalls was a volunteer in the daycare room of the Catholic church when the girl told her mother that Smalls had abused her in the bathroom during the church service. An investigation found that Smalls encouraged the girl to go to the bathroom and abused her while the two were alone. Smalls’ DNA was identified from the girls’ body.

Smalls also worked as an aide at the play center at Pot Spring Elementary, the Ultimate Play Zone in Cockeysville, the Little Gym of Hunt Valley and as a teachers aide at Pot Springs Elementary School.

Officials with Baltimore County public schools and the Archdiocese of Baltimore had said Smalls passed their background checks. He did not have a previous criminal record in Maryland.

richard.martin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/richardmar10