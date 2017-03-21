Middle River woman charged with child abuse after video goes viral

A Middle River woman was arrested and charged Tuesday with child abuse and assault after a video that Baltimore County Police say appears to show her apparently striking two young children went viral on social media last week.

Rachel Marie Pietro, 26, of the first block of Cool Breeze Drive, faces two counts of second-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents. She had no attorney listed in court records, and no phone number was listed for her address.

The video, which was posted on YouTube and other social media platforms, appears to show a woman striking a child on a bed, then flipping the child over and striking him on the backside. She then pulls another child by the shirt collar and strikes him repeatedly in the head.

The incident is believed to have happened on Jan. 30, according to court records. Pietro is being held without bail, and her children have been transferred to the Department of Social Services, police said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

@cmcampbell6