Man with rifle arrested at Owings Mills CCBC, police say

Baltimore County police say they arrested a 27-year-old man who had a rifle in a duffel bag Wednesday on the Owings Mills campus of the county’s community college.

Police said Kenneth Kendall Sharp, of Randallstown, was involved in a classroom fight before he was arrested. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault and two gun charges.

Police said officers were called about 7:10 p.m. to the Community College of Baltimore County in Owings Mills for a classroom altercation. Sharp had left the room, and a 20-year-old Randallstown man told police that during the fight, Sharp told him he had a gun in his car and would shoot him in the parking lot.

The classroom fight started when the 20-year-old man asked the instructor a question and Sharp called him an obscenity, according to police. An argument ensued and then the men began pushing and punching each other, police said.

While police were there, Sharp returned to the building with a duffel bag, which he tried to discard when he saw officers, police said. Officers detained him and he allegedly admitted to having a gun in the bag. Police say they found the weapon, as well as a loaded magazine and ammunition in Sharp’s pants pocket.

Additional ammunition was found in Sharp’s vehicle, police said. Sharp was being held without bail at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

In a statement, the college thanked the officers for their quick action.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is a top priority and our existing security protocols were activated and successful,” the statement said.

