Baltimore Co. police charge two 16-year-olds with second carjacking of a teacher

Baltimore County police on Friday identified two more teens charged in another set of carjackings, including a robbery of a second teacher outside of an elementary school.

Police said this is the second such attack outside a county school in the past week, after a pregnant teacher at Villa Cresta Elementary in Parkville was carjacked last Friday. Police previously announced that they had arrested and charged all four teen girls in the carjacking.

A spokesman said on Thursday that investigators do not believe the incidents are related.

“We do not think that this is any type of ring or they have any type of connection to” earlier carjackings, said Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson said.

The latest incident took place at Campfield Elementary School in Gwyn Oak on Thursday. Police identified the suspects in that carjacking as Terrell Maleek Jett, 16, of the 1400 block of Mountmor Court and William Jhem Cunningham, 16, of the 800 block of Brooks Lane, both in the city’s Santown-Winchester neighborhood. Neither had attorneys listed in online court records. Family for the teens could not be reached for comment Friday.

Police said the teens carjacked two people, and robbed three people at knifepoint in less than an hour in the Gwyn Oak and Pikesville areas.

Officers were first called at 1 p.m. to the school’s parking lot in the 6800 block of Alter St., where a teacher at the school said she was approached by multiple suspects, one of which threatened her with a knife before stealing her 2012 Toyota Rav 4.

Police said Jett and Cunningham then drove the stolen SUV about a mile away, to the 7300 block of Campfield Road, where they approached a man, threatened him with a knife, and robbed him.

The teens then drove another two miles north to the 4000 block of Old Court Road in Pikesville, where they went up to a driver inside a 2016 Honda Fit and threatened her with a knife, police said. Police said Jett and Cunningham then robbed the victim and fled the area in the victim’s car.

A few minutes later, police said the teens approached two victims walking — less than a mile from where the took the Honda — on Esperanza Court and Rosland Court. Police said the teens threatened the victims with a knife and again stole property from the victims.

Detectives responding to area then found the stolen Honda, Jett and Cunningham in the 4300 block of Old Court Road, and arrested them.

Jett and Cunningham have been charged as adults with two counts of armed carjacking, two counts of carjacking, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of robbery, and various theft offenses. Both are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Neither teen appeared to have been charged as adults previously, according to online court records.

“Fortunately these individuals did not injure any of the victims in these crimes. Through the coordinated efforts of our patrol officers and detective units, these suspects were quickly located and brought to justice,” Baltimore County Police Col. Steven M. Hlavach said in a statement Friday.

