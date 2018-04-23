Judge denies release of teen charged in carjacking of pregnant Baltimore County teacher

A group of teen girls allegedly used a ruse to enter three local schools in an attempt to nab car keys and flee in the stolen vehicles, according to Baltimore County police.

Two of the teens were arrested after police said a pregnant teacher was punched outside her Parkville elementary school on Friday, before the teens took her purse, iPhone and car keys. One of the teens fled in the woman’s Kia Sportage.

On Monday, Tyana K. Holmes, 16, who is charged as an adult, appeared on a monitor at the district courthouse in Towson where Judge Marsha L. Russell denied her release from the Baltimore County Detention Center. The judge said Holmes is a public safety risk, noting her previous juvenile charges in Baltimore City, including prior carjacking and other offenses. She also cited the circumstances of the case to deny release: the teens allegedly continued to strike the woman after she yelled that she was pregnant and that they allegedly used a stolen car to commit the carjacking.

“She is a danger to the community,” said assistant state’s attorney Lisa Dever, who asked that Holmes remain at an adult facility. However, a public defender who represented Holmes at the hearing asked that she be released on a home monitoring program. The teens did not use a weapon, and Holmes, he said, was not “the ringleader” in the incident.

Holmes sat next to the public defender, wearing yellow scrubs, and kept her hands in her lap. No family appeared to attend her hearing.

Police also charged a 14-year-old girl, who is related to Holmes, as a juvenile.

According to the statement of charges filed against Holmes, the teens first stole a 2014 Ford Fusion from a Baltimore City school on Thursday.

The next day, they drove the stolen Ford to Villa Cresta Elementary School at 2600 Radar Ave. in Parkville, where they entered the school, under the guise of enrolling a child. Before they left, they approached a teacher walking to her car in the parking lot and asked for directions.

One of the teens got out of the car and slapped the teacher’s iPhone out of her hand, and the teacher ran toward the school and tripped and fell to the ground, the document said.

The victim told police she saw two other teens running toward her, and they began pulling at her purse. Dever said the teacher was punched in the face several times, and she began yelling that she was pregnant but the teens continued to punch her in the face.

The 14-year-old defendant later told police that they pushed the teacher to the ground, and she heard her yelling that she was pregnant, the document said.

One teen then fled in the teacher’s Kia, and the three other teens got back into the stolen Ford and fled the scene.

Police said the teacher was uninjured but went to an area hospital to be checked because she is pregnant.

Shortly after the carjacking, police said the teens went to the Hope Academy on Edison Highway in East Baltimore, where they used the same ruse to enter the school, taking keys to a 2016 Dodge Journey and another Ford Fusion, and then fled in those vehicles.

Police located a Ford Fusion that was reported stolen the day before, and found the Villa Crista teacher’s purse and identification inside.

A Baltimore City Schools police officer told county police he was aware of the carjacking and identified two of the suspects, including Holmes. Police matched Holmes and the other suspects to descriptions from the surveillance video from Villa Cresta Elementary.

When police executed a search warrant at Holmes’ address on Federal Street in the Broadway East neighborhood, they said Holmes was wearing the same clothing during the carjacking.

Both Holmes and the other teen confessed their involvement in the carjacking and to stealing the first Ford to investigators, police said.

