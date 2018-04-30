Teens charged in recent Baltimore County carjackings held without bail

Two teens charged in a robbery spree that included carjacking an elementary school teacher and robbing a man and his 86-year-old mother in Baltimore County last week will be held without bail, a judge ordered Monday.

District Judge Marsha L. Russell denied the release of Terrell Maleek Jett and William Jhem Cunningham, both 16, and they remain held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. The judge said both teens were a public safety risk, citing the seriousness of the charges, and noted that one of the victims was an elderly woman.

Baltimore County Police arrested the teens Thursday afternoon, about an hour after the first victim — a teacher — reported that she had been carjacked at knifepoint while sitting in her car at Campfield Elementary School. The teacher told police one of the suspects was wearing a “Jason style mask,” charging documents said.

In about an hour, police said the teens went on to take another woman’s car and cellphones from two men, including one who was walking with his elderly mother.

In arguing against their release, Assistant State’s Attorney Joe Dominick said the teens were a danger to the community. Dominick also argued that they remain in the adult facility, given that both teens are close to 18. Dominick told the judge that his office was informed by juvenile services that no space was available for the teens at the Charles Hickey Jr. School, a juvenile detention center.

Adam Himelfarb, a public defender who represented Cunningham at the hearing, asked that his client be held in a juvenile facility. He said Cunningham is a 10th grade student and lives with his mother. He also said his client has been diagnosed with ADHD and lead poisoning.

The spree is the second recent incident by a group of teens. Last week, police also charged two 16-year-old girls as adults and two juveniles in a string of carjackings — one of which involved a pregnant teacher.

Police said Jett and Cunningham carjacked a teacher shortly before 1 p.m. in the Campfield Elementary School parking lot in the 6800 block of Alter St., where the teacher said she was approached by multiple suspects, one of which threatened her with a knife before stealing her 2012 Toyota Rav 4.

Police said Jett and Cunningham then drove the stolen SUV about a mile away, to the 7300 block of Campfield Road, where they approached a man, threatened him with a knife and took his cellphone.

The teens then drove another two miles north to the 4000 block of Old Court Road in Pikesville, where they went up to a driver inside a 2016 Honda Fit and threatened her with a knife, police said. Police said Jett and Cunningham then robbed the victim and fled the area in the victim’s car.

A few minutes later, police said the teens approached a man and his elderly mother walking — less than a mile from where they took the Honda — on Esperanza Court and Rosland Court. Police said the teens threatened the victims with a knife and took the man’s cellphone and car keys.

Detectives responding to the area then found the stolen Honda, Jett and Cunningham in the 4300 block of Old Court Road, and arrested them.

Jett and Cunningham have been charged as adults with two counts of armed carjacking, two counts of carjacking, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of robbery and various theft offenses. Neither teen appeared to have been charged as adults previously, according to online court records.

Family for the teens could not be reached for comment Tuesday and none appeared in court.

