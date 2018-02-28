Baltimore County police arrest 5 teens after carjacking of 66-year-old man

Baltimore County police arrested five teens after a carjacking a 66-year-old man in Nottingham last week.

Police said the man was approached by two teens after he pulled into his driveway in the unit block of Lyndale Avenue on Feb. 20. One displayed a handgun and demanded his keys and cell phone before leaving in his car. Officers later found the car, near McCormick and Councilman avenues in Overlea.

Investigators then received information that led them to the nearby Elmont Avenue, where they saw a Ford Focus with three people drive past them and stop at a house. Detectives watched as two individuals matching the description of the carjacking suspects exited the house and got into the Ford.

Detectives checked the car’s registration using the National Crime Information Center and found it was reported stolen from the 5600 block of Leiden Road on Feb. 1. The owner told police they left the vehicle running, unattended to warm up.

Officers stopped the car and arrested all five people in the car.

Police charged the driver, Jemar Myria Cannon, 18, of the unit block of Elmont Avenue, with possessing an unregistered handgun and a number of small bags of suspected cocaine. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Tyreece Antwan Jones, 18, of the 900 block of East 41st Street in Baltimore, faces associated vehicle theft charges. Jones was released on his own recognizance, police said.

Neither he, nor Cannon, had attorneys listed in online court records.

A 16-year-old, who wasn’t identified, is being charged as a juvenile on similar charges, police said.

Police said the two teens who initiated the carjacking, a 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, also face juvenile charges. They were not identified.

During a search of a home on Elmont Street, police said officers recovered a pellet gun.

The police department credited the arrests to the recently formed carjacking team that was created in mid-December following a rash of carjacking incidents.

