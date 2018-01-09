Four teens charged in carjacking, running over 69-year-old Overlea man with his own car

Baltimore County police announced the arrest of four juveniles in the assault and carjacking of a 69-year-old man in Overlea last week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, in the 4200-block of Cardwell Avenue, police said six suspects “violently attacked” the victim, punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground, according to charging documents.

The victim told police he was getting something from his trunk when two vehicles sped past him, and then turned around, and sped towards him, according to charging documents. Six males got out of the vehicles and threatened to shoot him and then took his wallet and keys to his Buick LaSabre, police said in the documents. One of the suspects got into the victim’s car, placed it in reverse, driving over the man’s right arm and hand, according to charging documents. The other teens returned to the vehicles they arrived in and also drove off.

A Comcast employee working in the area overheard the commotion, and saw the suspects get into a their cars and followed them to the area of Sturbridge Drive and Pickering Drive in the city. Multiple officers responded to the area, along with the aviation unit, until the suspects were arrested, police said. Officers later recovered the victim’s car and two other stolen cars, a dark green 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and a red 2007 Saturn Vue, and arrested four teens.

Three of the teens were charged as adults.

Police charged Darian Maurice Hicks, 16, of the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue in Belair-Edison with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed carjacking, carjacking, and theft charges. Police found the victim’s car keys on Hicks, according to the charging documents. Police obtained surveillance video that captured the attack and showed Hicks as the teen who got into the victim’s car and drove over him, according to the charging documents.

Two Parkville teens — Taizjuan Eliza Waddell, 16, of the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive, and Kimani William Graham, 16, of the 7200 block of McClean Boulevard — have been charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and theft charges.

Courtesy Baltimore County Police Three of four teens charged in an assault and carjacking in Overlea. Three of four teens charged in an assault and carjacking in Overlea. (Courtesy Baltimore County Police)

All three are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center and have been denied bail. The teens did not have attorneys listed in online records.

Police said a 15-year-old was also charged as a juvenile in the attack. Detectives continue to search for two additional suspects.

Police said the victim remains at the hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center due to the severity of his injuries, the charging documents said.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 410-307-2020.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5