Two arrested in armed carjacking in Essex

Baltimore County police said two men who allowed a couple to remove their infant son and groceries during an armed carjacking Sunday night in Essex have been arrested.

The two suspects were identified as Michael Frederick Powell, 21, of the first block of Helmsman Court in Middle River and Marquis Shaquan Mitchell, 20, of the 5700 block of Daybreak Terrace in Rosedale. They were both charged with carjackingnd other offenses, and were being held at the Baltimore County Corrrectional Center, police said Tuesday.

Police responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Handsworth Place for an armed carjacking. The victims said they had parked in front of their apartment complex when two men approached with handguns and ordered them out of the car, police said.

Police said the couple begged to remove their infant son from the car, and the suspects allowed them to remove their child and groceries before driving off.

A responding officer saw the stolen car on Route 702 near Old Eastern Avenue, 21221 and was able to coordinate with the aviation unit to follow, police said. The car struck another vehicle in the area of Philadelphia Road and Golden Ring Road, and the suspects jumped out of the stolen car and ran. The officers took both suspects into custody, police said, and Powell injured himself while fleeing, police said.

Online court records didn't list a lawyer for either suspect.