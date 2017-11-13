Parents with their infant son carjacked outside Essex home

Two men were arrested Sunday in an armed carjacking near Essex, Baltimore County police said.

Two suspects approached a man and a woman as they were parking their car around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Handsworth Place, threatening them with handguns, police said. The couple begged to be able to get their infant son from the car, police said. The suspects allowed the victims to remove their child and groceries, police said, then took off in the car.

An officer, who saw the car traveling on Route 702 near Old Eastern Avenue, coordinated with the aviation unit to follow the suspects. After striking another vehicle near Philadelphia and Golden Ring roads, the suspects left the car and fled from officers, police said.

One suspect was injured during the foot chase and was taken to a hospital. His name was not released, pending charges. Marquis Shaquan Mitchell, 20, of the 5700-block of Daybreak Terrace, was charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, two counts of first degree assault, resisting arrest, and theft. He did not have a lawyer in online court records.