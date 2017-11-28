Maryland man charged in Canada for yelling sexually explicit phrase at reporter

Police in Canada have charged a Middle River man for yelling a sexually explicit phrase at a reporter conducting an interview.

The Hamilton Police Service in Ontario said Fawaz Abudhamad, 23, of Hawthorne Road, shouted at a reporter conducting an interview outside the department’s headquarters Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton Spectator newspaper said a person from a passing vehicle yelled, "[expletive] her right in the [expletive]." The driver of the vehicle then parked outside the police station where an on-duty police officer heard the remark and arrested Abudhamad, the police department said.

As Abudhamad and the officer walked into the station, the reporter asked the man why he yelled to her, “to which he replied ‘because everyone in the States does it’” according to the newspaper.

Abudhamad is charged with causing a disturbance. He was released from custody and has a court hearing scheduled Monday.

Abudhamad could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

