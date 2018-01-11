Man set up 'spy cam' in White Marsh Mall family restroom, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are trying to identify a man they say set up a “spy cam” in the family restroom of the White Marsh Mall, recording both children and adults.

Police on Thursday released footage of the suspect, who caught himself on the camera setting up the device. The restroom is located near the food court.

They said the camera was secured with electrical tape to a partition between two bathroom areas, pointing toward a toilet. A patron found the camera Dec. 23, but the incident was not made public until Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said police believe the camera was not up for very long because few people were recorded. She said she did not know how many people were recorded or details of the contents of the footage.

According to Peach, the officer investigating the incident described the device as a small black box that was roughly 1 inch by 2 inches, with a 4-inch wire attached. The device contained a memory card containing footage that has been examined by police.

Peach said that police have not identified the victims and are not making an attempt to do so because they would not need to prove the victims’ identity to charge the man.

“They all are going to remain anonymous,” she said.

In a statement, the mall’s general manager, Wesley Rebisz, referred questions to county police.

“The safety and well-being of our shoppers and merchants are of paramount importance to us,” he said. “White Marsh Mall and our Security Team are cooperating fully with the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue their investigation into this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-307-2020.

