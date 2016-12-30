Baltimore County police seek info about suspect in Parkville jewelry store burglary

Baltimore County Police are seeking information about a suspect involved in a Dec. 18 burglary at the Poplar Jewelry store in Parkville.

Officers responded to the store in the 1700 block of East Joppa Road just before 4:30 a.m. for an alarm. Police said they found one of the windows, as well as glass on several cases inside the store, had been broken out with a hammer.

The burglar took jewelry before leaving the store, police said. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.