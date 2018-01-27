Three suspects arrested in burglaries along Falls Road in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police said Saturday they have arrested three males for a “recent rash of burglaries in the Falls Road corridor.”

Police said last week that 18 homes in Pikesville, Franklin, Cockeysville and Towson have been burglarized in the past three months. The group targeted high-income homes, stealing valuables and leaving quickly.

On Saturday, police provided few additional details on the incidents or the arrests. The suspects are from out of state, they said.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz commended the department’s work, calling the men and women who work there “simply the best.”

“Once again the men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department sent a very strong message to criminals: If you break the law in our county, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted,” Kamenetz said in a statement.

The break-ins generated significant concern in the community. More than 400 people packed into a building at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Tuesday night for a three-hour meeting with county police about what the department was doing catch the thieves.

