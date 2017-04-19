Police: Death of Cockeysville man found in Pennsylvania pond 'suspicious'

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in an eastern Pennsylvania pond and are calling the death suspicious.

Police in Berks County's Cumru Township said Wednesday that the body is that of 41-year-old John Trujillo Jr. of Cockeysville.

Township police said the body was found in the pond on the 36-acre tract at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities are trying to find out what brought Trujillo to the area and the site where he was found.

Chief Madison Winchester said the death is unusual for the rural area about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, but there's no indication that the public is in any danger.

Officials said it's unclear how long the body was in the water. An autopsy is slated Thursday.