Baltimore County police release body-cam footage after man shot by police last week

Baltimore County police released video Monday from an officer's body-worn camera related to an incident in which a man was fatally shot by police last week.

The nighttime video captured audio of officers telling the man to come out with his hands up and without a weapon. At the end of the video, the officer wearing the camera runs for safety and two shots are fired by another officer. It is not clear from the video what prompted the officer to fire in the Jan. 26 incident in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue, Overlea.

The man killed was Kerry Lee Coomer, 59, who lived in the home where the incident took place. Coomer's estranged wife told officers he had been suicidal, police said.

Police say Coomer reached for a scoped rifle when he was shot.

The department identified the officer who fired the shots as Officer First Class Langley, assigned to Precinct 8/Parkville. He is a 15-year veteran of the agency and has no prior police-involved shootings, police said. He was not wearing a body camera.

Under an agreement with the county police union, the department does not release the first name of officers who are involved in shootings.

Police are investigating the shooting, which will also be reviewed by the State's Attorney's Office.

