Barricade situation ongoing near Carney

At least two suspects in a home invasion robbery are believed to be barricaded in a home near Carney on Thursday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Police said the attempted home invasion happened around 2 p.m. in the first block of Insley Way. A neighbor had called police to report a gunshot and a woman screaming.

The woman was able to fight off the suspects, who fled and are believed to be holed up in a house on the same block. The woman had a minor injury but police don’t believe she was shot.

Police did not immediately have further details.

