Ex-Baltimore County schools official gets 9 weekends in jail for accepting funds from undercover agents

A former high-ranking Baltimore County school system employee was sentenced Tuesday to nine consecutive weekends in jail for accepting nearly $60,000 in payments from real estate developers and undercover federal agents, conduct the judge called "blatantly corrupt."

Robert James Barrett, 67, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of filing a false tax return. The longtime Baltimore County schools and government director had not disclosed the payments he received between 2011 and 2013.

U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett said Barrett's conviction on a single tax charge belied the gravity of his actions.

“Somebody in Baltimore County knows full well that you don't take checks from someone doing business with Baltimore County,” the judge said. “That doesn't pass the smell test.”

Bennett also sentenced Barrett to one year of probation and 300 hours of community service. He ordered Barrett to pay $16,660 in back taxes and a $22,000 fine. Barrett must report to the Howard County Detention Center by 6 p.m. on Oct. 19. His weekends in jail will continue through mid-December. He will be released on Sunday evenings.

Barrett served as director of Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks between 2003 and 2010. Then he worked as the executive officer for community outreach and government relations for Baltimore County schools.

He spoke briefly before his sentencing in federal court in Baltimore.

“I'd like to say how truly sorry I am for this poor lack of judgment,” he said. “I made decisions that went against all that I cherish and live my life for, such as honesty and integrity and doing the right thing. ... I apologize to the courts, the government, my wife, my family, my friends for letting them all down.”

With his plea agreement, Barrett admitted to receiving $37,500 from real estate developers between 2011 and 2013. He also admitted to accepting $22,000 from undercover FBI agents in 2013. He wrote bogus recommendations on school district letter head praising the agents — who were posing as out-of-town businessmen — for fake work they did with the school district.

He also flew to Arizona and gave a presentation to investors on behalf of the undercover agents, falsely saying he had worked with them on a housing project.

His attorney, Robert Bonsib, told the judge his client's conduct showed poor judgment but didn't rise to corruption because Barrett did not have authority to hand out county contracts. Rather than “bribes,” Bonsib called the payments “loans.”

"”This is a man who has dedicated and devoted his life to serving people," Bonsib said. "For about a year and a half, he went off the rails.”

The judge noted Barrett had "overwhelming debts" and a negative net worth of $408,000.

His sentence of nine weekends in jail went beyond a recommendation by federal prosecutors. They had asked for house arrest. Bonsib asked for probation. Afterward, he called the sentence "very fair."

Barrett had served in the Maryland Air National Guard before his career in public service, and Judge Bennett said the criminal case brings a shadow over an exemplary life.

"I wish you well," the judge said. "You made a mistake. You messed up. You move on."

