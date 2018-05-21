Councilman: Baltimore County police officer shot in Perry Hall

A Baltimore County police officer was shot in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon, according to the county councilman who represents the area.

Councilman David Marks said police informed him the officer was shot while investigating “suspicious activity” near Bel Air and Klausmier roads.

Baltimore County police said on Twitter that officers are searching for an armed suspect, and residents near that intersection should shelter in place.

“Motorists should avoid Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road,” the department said. “#BCoPD is searching for an armed suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

