Man stabbed in fight at the Avenue at White Marsh, Baltimore County police say

A man was stabbed in a fight after restaurants closed at the Avenue at White Marsh shopping center early Friday morning, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called to the mall, at 8125 Honeygo Blvd., at around 1:47 a.m. for reports of a disturbance after fights began breaking out at nearby restaurants as they were closing, police said. Later, 911 dispatchers learned that a 28-year-old man was injured and driven to a hospital, police said.

Despite reports of gunshots, hospital staff determined that the man had been stabbed in his lower body, police said. No one was found with gunshot wounds at the Avenue, police said.

The incident comes a month after a fight at nearby White Marsh Mall led to the arrest of seven juveniles and two 19-year-olds. That fight prompted calls from two Baltimore County Council members to restrict late-night bus service to the area — a proposal that met swift backlash from city officials.

Baltimore County police are continuing to investigate the incident at the Avenue. Anyone with information should call 410-307-2020.