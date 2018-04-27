Baltimore County police arrest man in dog's beating death

Baltimore County Police have arrested Jerome Irvin Luedtke Jr. on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, police said Friday.
Luedtke, 33, is alleged to have killed a small dog by repeatedly striking it in the head with glass bottles on Jan. 13. Police said Luedtke hit the dog, a Chihuahua named Ginger, in the head with two different glass bottles after she bit him in the hand.
A female roommate convinced Luedtke to take Ginger to Pet+ER on Cromwell Bridge Road in Towson. When they arrived at the emergency veterinarian at 6:30 a.m. that day, they offered different stories about how the dog had been injured, police said.
The dog had to be euthanized because it suffered severe head trauma, according to police.
A warrant was issued for Luedtke’s arrest on Jan. 29, but police were unable to locate him until after they appealed to the public in late March. He was arrested Wednesday.