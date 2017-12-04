Baltimore County police charge 4 in spate of armed robberies targeting city business owners returning home to the county

Baltimore County police charged four people, including two teens, in eight robberies targeting Baltimore business owners, who were robbed once they returned to their homes in the county.

Since September of this year, police began to receive reports from city business owners who were followed from their business to their homes in Baltimore County, the department said Monday. County police are working with other jurisdictions to determine if the suspects are responsible for additional robberies elsewhere.

“The majority, if not all, were restaurants,” said police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

The latest incident occurred at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 when officers were called to the unit block of Miceli Court in Parkville for an armed robbery. The victims told police that they were approached by several suspects holding handguns, after returning home from work. During the robbery, police said the suspects used keys stolen from the victims to steal two more additional cars.

About two hours earlier, police said, another victim was assaulted and robbed when he went to check his mailbox at his home in the 9300 block of Indian Trail Way in Perry Hall. The suspects took the victim’s keys and stole his vehicle, police said.

On Nov. 26, police said another victim was robbed in the 2300 block of Salem Village Road in Parkville.

Five days earlier, on Nov. 21, police said the suspects robbed victims in the 1700 block of Yakona Road in East Towson. Police said the same victims were targeted on Sept. 15. In both cases, the victims were returning home after closing their restaurant. The suspects approached the victims in front of their home and threatened them with a handgun. One of the victims was able to produce his own weapon during the Nov. 21 robbery, causing the suspects to flee.

During a robbery on Nov. 16 in the 1100 block of Pelham Wood Road in Parkville, police said the suspects fired several rounds from handguns at one of the victims. The victims were not injured during the incident, police said. The suspects stole money and belongings from the victims before fleeing from the area, police said.

Police said another robbery occurred on Nov. 8 in the 8900 block of Talc Drive in Rosedale, and on Nov. 7 in the 9100 block of Panorama Drive in Perry Hall.

The department said Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives received information from investigators from the Towson and Parkville precincts and from a “police contact with the suspects” during robberies, which led investigators to identify the suspects.

“These cases were solved due to the collaboration between our precinct personnel, detectives, and support units,” Col. Steven M. Hlavach, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau, said in a statement.

The department said all of the cars stolen during these robberies were later recovered. Detectives also recovered a handgun and other weapons that were used during the robberies.

“The closure of these cases is a clear example of the work performed by the men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department on a daily basis,” Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan said in a statement.

Police identified the suspects as Anthony Milton King Jr., 31, of the 2900 block of Woodland Ave. in the Cylburn neighborhood; Antonio Larry Jr., 30, of the 1600 block of Riggs Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester; and Brekwan Kareem McFadden, 16, and Melvin Norong Thompson, 17, both of the 700 block of Wyanoke Ave. in Pen Lucy.

McFadden and Thompson have been charged as adults. King, McFadden and Thompson were charged with 13 offenses, including armed carjacking and armed robbery. Larry was charged with nine offenses, including credit card fraud and theft.

King, Larry and McFadden were denied bail and are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Thompson was released on his own recognizance. None had attorneys listed in online court records.

