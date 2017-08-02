Man shot to death in southern Baltimore County

A man was fatally shot in southern Baltimore County near the city line on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police had few details about the shooting on Wednesday but said it did not appear to be random. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Stanley and Rosalie roads.

The man was found lying near the curb with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

CAPTION As violent crime in the city has soared, Pugh has faced mounting calls to spell out a response. So far this year, 206 people have been killed in the city. (Ian Duncan / Baltimore Sun) As violent crime in the city has soared, Pugh has faced mounting calls to spell out a response. So far this year, 206 people have been killed in the city. (Ian Duncan / Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Kevin Davis, Baltimore Police Commissioner, comments on the missing video footage from police body cameras. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun) Kevin Davis, Baltimore Police Commissioner, comments on the missing video footage from police body cameras. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun