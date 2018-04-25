Baltimore County jury deliberating in trial of man charged in 2006 death of wife

A Baltimore County jury is deliberating in the case of a man charged with murder in the 2006 death of his wife.

Prosecutors allege that Michael Amick, 57, beat his wife, Roxanne, in their Perry Hall home and then dumped her body in a wooded area a few miles from their home. The couple had two children together.

Amick, who later moved to Hilo, Hawaii, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder. He wasn’t arrested until the fall of 2016 — a decade after Roxanne Amick’s death.

In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor William Bickel acknowledged that the state’s case was circumstantial. He pointed to marital turmoil as a motive and alleged that Michael Amick attacked his wife from behind with an unknown object in their home.

Bickel questioned who else would have killed Roxanne Amick.

“She wasn’t robbed, she wasn’t sexually assaulted,” Bickel said. “What happened to her?”

Michael Amick called 911 on the morning of Sept. 14, 2006, according to testimony in the trial. He told detectives his wife never returned home after leaving in his minivan to go shopping around 2 p.m. the previous day.

The afternoon of the 911 call, the van was found behind the Perry Hall Crossing Shopping Center, near the Amicks’ home.

Then, on Sept. 15, a man found Roxanne Amick’s body in a wooded area near the Amick home. She was wrapped in blankets belonging to the Amicks.

For prosecutors, a key piece of evidence was a rash on Michael Amick’s arms, starting just above his wrists. An expert botanist testified that the area where Roxanne Amick's body was found was covered in poison ivy. There was also a small amount in the Amicks’ backyard.

“Look at his arms,” Bickel told the jurors Wednesday as he showed them a photograph of Amick’s reddened skin.

When police announced Michael Amick’s arrest, they said advances in DNA technology helped finally crack the case. During the trial, prosecutors said new techniques helped amplify DNA material found on work gloves discovered in the van, as well as on the bottom of shoes that Michael Amick wore the day his wife went missing. The items contained DNA of both the Amicks, Bickel said.

But defense attorney Joseph Murtha called the DNA evidence “meaningless” and questioned why authorities waited a decade to charge Michael Amick. Murtha said it made sense for both people’s DNA to be on items stored in a shared household.

He called the state’s emphasis on the DNA “a ruse.”

“It is to divert you from the absence of evidence,” he told the jury. “This whole case is a theory. … There is zero evidence that Michael Amick killed his wife.”

Murtha said there were other areas where Amick could have gotten poison ivy.

“They are asking you to convict a man of murder because of poison ivy and a theory,” Murtha said.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez