Police: Security guard shoots man who tries to run him over

A security guard fired his gun at a man who nearly ran him over with his truck, according to Baltimore County police.

The incident took place Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at a bar at 3911 Hollins Ferry Road. The bar is across the street from Mount Zion Cemetery in Lansdowne, where two people were shot last week at the funeral for a teenage homicide victim.

According to police, a 25-year-old man got angry after he was denied entry to the bar and began threatening people around him. He then got in a fight with security guards and was escorted off the property.

The suspect then drove his truck toward a uniformed security guard, who jumped out of the way while reaching for his gun. He fired a single shot into the man’s car, striking him in the lower body. The guard was struck in the lower body by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The suspect fled the location and was stopped by Maryland Transportation Authority Police a short distance away. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident, and the case will be reviewed by the assistant state's attorney for Baltimore County to determine charges.

