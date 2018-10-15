Former Howard County police officer pleads guilty to falsifying overtime

A former Howard County police officer pleaded guilty Monday to falsifying overtime documents to qualify for payouts he did not earn, according to a department news release.

Clate Moton-Jackson, a 14-year police veteran, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count and agreed to pay $15,000 in restitution and to step down from his position as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, according to Howard County police.

Internal affairs officials began looking at Moton-Jackson in July 2017, after questions were raised about whether the officer had given false information to the agency.

At the time, Moton-Jackson was working at an off-site location as a computer crimes investigator in the digital forensics unit.

Investigators found in video footage and key access records that Moton-Jackson had on multiple dates claimed to be working, but had never entered the building, police said.

The former officer submitted falsified pay records totaling more than $27,000 for those dates, according to the release.

