'Kids don’t feel safe': Teen's killing shakes Southwest Baltimore neighborhood

Tarsha Smith’s 12-year-old son loves basketball, often spending hours after school playing at the court across the street from their Southwest Baltimore home.

But on Tuesday night, the boy told his mother that he never again wants to shoot hoops at the Mary E. Rodman Recreation Center.

The rec center’s basketball court was transformed into a crime scene after police say a 16-year-old was shot and killed there Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.

From their living room, Smith and her two young children heard the gunfire ring out.

“They don’t understand the toll it takes,” Smith said of the perpetrators. “Kids don’t feel safe to go anywhere anymore.”

Police have not yet released the identity of the teenage victim. He was shot in the 3600 block of W. Mulberry St. in the Allendale neighborhood, next to Mary E. Rodman Elementary School. Police said Wednesday that a gun and drugs were found on the boy.

He’s the second teenager claimed by city gun violence in less than a week, and the seventh so far this year. By this time last year, 10 teenagers had been killed in Baltimore.

“It’s just so sad,” said a 75-year-old woman who lives near the elementary school. “Young people just losing their lives before they even have the chance to experience life. It’s a waste.

“You’re born to have aspirations and desires and to fulfill your dreams,” said the woman, who declined to give her name out of fear for her safety. “It’s all being snatched away.”

City schools spokeswoman Anne Fullerton said the district sent crisis counselors Wednesday to Mary E. Rodman Elementary and New Era Academy, a middle/high school in Cherry Hill. She said she could not confirm whether the teen who was killed was a student there.

Tuesday night’s killing marked the 100th homicide so far this year, the second-fastest pace of killings in the city in a decade. The unidentified teenager killed Tuesday joins a grim list that includes a Baltimore City College athlete with dreams of attending Hampton University, a 33-year-old father who carried his guitar with him everywhere and a 28-year-old woman who was about to start a new job.

The tally may change because police say a fatal stabbing downtown early Monday — in which one man stabbed another man who was attempting to rob him — could be ruled a justified killing.

The city’s 100th homicide occurred on April 24 last year. Prior to that, Baltimore hadn’t seen 100 killings this early in the year since 2007, when it took place on May 7.

The recent spate of violence comes a few days before local anti-violence activists plan to launch another “Baltimore Ceasefire” effort aimed at staunching the killings. The ceasefire, scheduled to run Friday through Sunday, centers around a straightforward rallying cry: Nobody kill anybody.

“You can just sit back & wait for things to change, or you can be the change you wanna see. #BaltimorePeaceChallenge #BaltimoreCeasefire,” wrote Erricka Bridgeford, one of the peace effort’s founders, on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The ceasefire this weekend will be the fourth held so far in the city. The last one, in February, was the first where no one in Baltimore was killed during the event’s 72-hour period.

Organizers say they pray the ceasefires bring hope to the Baltimore’s tired residents.

But for Smith, the 43-year-old mother who lives across the street from Tuesday’s crime scene, the violence in her neighborhood and across the city is becoming intolerable. Her two children were too afraid to leave the house Wednesday, so Smith walked over to Mary E. Rodman Elementary herself to pick up their books and make-up work.

Smith said she has no idea when her kids will feel safe enough to make that walk alone again.

