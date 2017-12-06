Yankees send flowers for Baltimore Police Department, Suiter family

Rivals on the field, the New York Yankees sent a bouquet of flowers to the Baltimore Police Department expressing condolences to the department and the family of slain homicide detective Sean Suiter.

Police Captain Jarron Jackson on Wednesday tweeted a picture of the flowers, a collection of blue-infused hydrangea and greenery with a royal blue bow.

“Being from #Baltimore I have always been a loyal @Orioles fan. But with this amazing gesture, I have a newfound respect for the @Yankees,” he said in the tweet.

A team spokesman confirmed the team sent the flowers.

The delivery was accompanied by a note that read, “With our deepest sympathies. Our thoughts And Prayers Go Out To The Suiter Family And The Family Of The Baltimore City Police Department.”

