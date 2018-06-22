Woman in critical condition after being shot in downtown Baltimore, police said

A woman was shot in her chest, back and leg early Friday morning in downtown Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of W. Mulberry St., where they found the 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. She is listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

llumpkin@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lauren_lumps