Police looking for woman abducted in South Baltimore

Police are looking for a 29-year-old woman who was abducted in South Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say Tiffany Jones was in the rear of the 3600 block of Potee St. in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood, where she got in an argument with two men at about 2:30 p.m. Police say the suspects then forced her into a black Ford pickup truck and drove away.

The truck has a Maryland tag of 3DH8861.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911 or 410-396-2100. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

