Baltimore teacher's aide, assistant pastor was killed last year in attempt to kill a witness, feds say

Federal authorities in Baltimore announced Wednesday that a 37-year-old man has been indicted for witness retaliation and tampering resulting in the death of a teacher’s aide and assistant pastor who was gunned down in North Baltimore last year.

Davon Carter killed Latrina Ashburne “with intent to retaliate against a witness for providing a law enforcement officer with information relating to the commission and possible commission of a federal offense” and to prevent that person from testifying about the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors suggested that Ashburne was not the intended target, saying that the witness Carter sought to kill is not named in the indictment.

Last year, police said Ashburne was fatally shot outside the home she shared with her mother in the 2900 block of Rosalind Ave. in the Cylburn neighborhood of North Baltimore around 7:30 a.m. on May 27, 2016.

The shooting shocked her friends and family. Latrina Ashburne worked as a teacher's aide at Francis Scott Key Elementary School, helping special needs children, according to her sister.

Baltimore police say Latrina Ashburne, 41, was getting into her vehicle May 27, 2016, when she was approached by an unidentified male suspect, as seen in the video. The victim tried to run from the suspect, but was shot. At approximately 7:30 a.m., Northern District patrol units responded to the 2900 block of Rosalind Ave. for a report of the shooting. Upon officers arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body which proved fatal.

Ashburne also served as an associate pastor at the Kingdom Restoration Center church on York Road, the Rev. Christian Hall, the church's senior pastor, told The Sun last year.

Police released video last year that showed a man fleeing the scene.

Federal prosecutors say Ashburne was shot in the upper body as she tried to run.

The case is the second brought this month in Baltimore which a witness was killed. Earlier this month, four men were charged in the killing of a 35-year-old state witness who was scheduled to testify against one of their associates in an attempted-murder trial.

Police said in court records that witness Melvin Ford was “shot twice in the head at point-blank range” Oct. 27 in “what appears to be a targeted execution” before his testimony in the early November trial of Travis Wells, 33.

In charging four of Wells’ friends in Ford’s killing, police cited recorded jail conversations in which Wells identified Ford as a witness in his case to several of his friends on the outside and asked them to intercede on his behalf.

