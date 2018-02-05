Second protester wins judgement against Baltimore police in lawsuit claiming excessive force during riots

A Baltimore jury has awarded $130,000 to a protester whose arm was broken by police during the riots after the death of Freddie Gray, his attorney said.

The judgment Friday pushes to $205,000 the amount of money awarded to two protesters who sued police claiming excessive force and unlawful arrests. A third and final man remains to be heard in court.

In the latest judgment, Myreq Williams, 23, of Northeast Baltimore, was spotted running during the riots in 2015 and dragged off a city bus. His attorney, Jason Downs, said police broke Williams’ arm then fled the hospital once they learned of his injury. He was never charged. Williams sued Officer James Craig in Baltimore Circuit Court.

Last month, a jury awarded $75,000 to Larry Lomax, 26, who was doused with a spray canister and yanked down by two officers during the riots. Lomax was blasted with the spray in an arrest that was filmed. The scene became an enduring image from the riots.

The final plaintiff is Andrew Fischer, a college student whose camera was smashed by police and who was handcuffed while filming the riots, Downs said. A trial date has not yet been schedule for Fischer’s lawsuit.

A man approaches police in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 2, 2015, requesting to be arrested. He is promptly sprayed with pepper spray and handcuffed. A man approaches police in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 2, 2015, requesting to be arrested. He is promptly sprayed with pepper spray and handcuffed. SEE MORE VIDEOS

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente