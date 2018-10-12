Man found guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend on Liberty Heights Avenue in Baltimore

A man found barefoot and bloody outside a Baltimore City apartment building last year was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

William Mason had been found unresponsive outside an apartment building in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Ave. on June 21 last year. He was covered in blood and wore a bloody sock on one foot while his other foot was bare. About an hour earlier, police had been called to the same complex for reports of gunshots and screams but had been unable to locate a weapon or suspect.

Later that same evening, police were called to the same Liberty Heights complex in response to a 911 call reporting bloody footprints outside an apartment where the door had been open the entire day. Inside, they discovered Khaya Lambert, Mason’s girlfriend, who was several weeks pregnant, and two handguns. DNA results revealed the victim’s blood on both handguns and Mason’s DNA on only one of the weapons.

Medical examiners ruled Lambert’s death a homicide and say she had suffered gunshot wounds along with sharp and blunt-force injuries.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that had the neighbors not called 911 multiple times, police might never have discovered Lambert’s body, “delaying the conviction of this dangerous defendant and the justice to the victim's loved ones."

Lambert’s attorney could not be immediately reached late Thursday.

The defendant will be sentenced Jan. 15, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is facing life plus 20 years for his crimes.

