Here's what we know about the search for the next Baltimore police commissioner

Baltimore interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle announced Tuesday that he has voluntarily pulled his application for the permanent position.

Tuggle is the third person this year to hold the top post, and the department has had 10 commissioners since 1989.

The city is expected to name a new commissioner at the end of the month, which means at least four people will have held that title for 2018.

The selection process has been kept under wraps so far, but here’s what we do know about the search for the next police chief:

» To recap: Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was fired in January. His replacement, agency veteran Darryl De Sousa, lasted just a few months before he was charged with federal tax charges and resigned in May. Tuggle, a former DEA special agent in charge who De Sousa recruited to be one of his deputies, ascended to the interim spot.

« Applications, including a cover letter, resume and five references, were due Aug. 17 to City Solicitor Andre Davis.

« Since then, more than 50 applications have been received.

« A panel of three law enforcement experts from around the country are helping in the search.

» Tuggle, who has been leading the department since May, previously expressed interest in the job, as has Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper, who spent 26 years on the force before retiring in 2014 and joining the sheriff’s office.

» Officials won’t name the applicants, citing confidentiality agreements.

» In the job announcement, the city said it is seeking “highly qualified applicants for a transformational leadership position.”

» The city said an ideal candidate would be a “can-do, reform minded and proven leader with exceptional management, interpersonal, and communication skills and demonstrated experience in developing and maintaining effective working relationships with community and civic groups (including private-sector partners), police department employees and government leaders.”

» The position requires a bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years of “progressively responsible” law enforcement experience, including five as a supervisor. The city said a master’s degree in “criminal justice, police administration, business administration, or related field is strongly preferred.” The city will also consider an “equivalent combination of education and experience that provides the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the job.”

» The city said the “Police Department and the Police Commissioner have broad support from the community, including its political leaders, and its business and professional communities.”

» Baltimore officials and experts have noted that the job is a challenging one.

» “I don’t think there is a more challenging police chief job in the country right now,” said Chuck Wexler, the longtime executive director of the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum. “It’s facing a number of challenges: A consent decree, significant crime and issues rebuilding trust.”

» In the job posting, the city wrote: “This is a challenging position in a profession that is among the most difficult in the nation.”