Death of Baltimore County man found bound, fatally shot in van may be tied to Bloods gang

Authorities believe the killing last year in Westport of a man found in the back of a van, bound and shot 21 times, is connected to a Bloods gang whose members were targeted in a large federal indictment last year, according to new court documents.

The body of Ricardo Johnson was found around dawn on Aug. 10, 2016, by the light rail tracks in the 2200 block of Kloman St. in the South Baltimore neighborhood. An ATF agent wrote in court documents that Johnson, 47, of Randallstown, had been abducted at about 2:30 a.m. that day. He was found bound at the hands and feet, and blindfolded.

The ATF agent said a confidential source told homicide detectives that Johnson had recently gotten into a fight with a man known as "Huggie," who authorities say is Dwight Jenkins, one of 24 members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru who were indicted on drug and racketeering conspiracy charges in September.

In the months leading up to Johnson's death, investigators had been monitoring Jenkins' phone using a wiretap, including one conversation in which Jenkins told an associate that he had a dispute with a "Rick."

"I swear to God, I'm a hurt this n----," Jenkins said on the call, according to authorities.

"Say no more," the associate replied.

On Aug. 19, the alleged leader of the Murdaland Mafia Piru, Dante Bailey, made a call from jail that was recorded in which Bailey said to the associate, "I heard about your uncle." Someone in the background laughed and said, "They was trying to catch the light rail," which authorities believe is a reference to Johnson being found near the light rail.

The allegations are contained in a complaint charging 23-year-old Sydni Frazier with a weapons violation. Authorities wrote that on the evening after the murder, Frazier was pushing a Monster brand dirt bike and members of the dirt bike task force attempted to stop him. He fled, abandoning the bike and a backpack and gloves he had been wearing.

Inside the backpack, investigators found, among other things, two loaded 9 mm firearms. In December, the casings recovered from where Johnson's body was found matched the two guns, the ATF agent wrote.

The crime lab found DNA from Frazier on the inside of the gloves, and on the outside found DNA belonging to Johnson, records show. Authorities say Frazier is believed to have sold drugs "for, and the under the supervision of" Jenkins.

Despite the allegations, neither Jenkins nor Frazier has been charged in connection with Johnson's murder. Frazier was charged by federal complaint in connection with the handguns as the investigation continues.

Frazier has three pending cases in Baltimore Circuit Court, for assault in January, and two cases, from May and August. His attorney in two of those cases, Michael Tomko, said he had not seen the federal allegations and could not comment.

