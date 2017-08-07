Six shot in Baltimore at close of weekend

Six people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend’s ceasefire called for by some Baltimore residents as a response to rampant gun violence.

Another man was gunned down and killed early Monday morning, and police are investigating whether two of the recent killings are related. Another was shot Monday afternoon.

Despite the violence, organizers called the 72-hour ceasefire a success and police praised the event.

“We don’t know what would have happened this weekend had the ceasefire not been going on,” said Cassandra Crifasi, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins-Baltimore Collaborative for Violence Reduction. “We don’t know how many violent events were prevented.”

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis lauded the event, saying he hopes the families will continue their efforts to reduce the violence.

Grass-roots activists called for the ceasefire in the midst of record-setting violence. The organizers aimed to stop the shooting from Friday through Sunday with a unified and blunt message: “Nobody kill anybody.”

The message was printed on T-shirts and flyers. Organizers designed a website and held community meetings. Thousands of people visited their Facebook page. Hundreds of people pledged to keep the peace, organizer Erricka Bridgeford said. There were marches and rallies during the weekend.

Through Monday, there were 211 homicides in Baltimore in 2017.

The ceasefire started promisingly with no reported shootings on Friday, but by Saturday afternoon shots rang out, wounding someone in the 4800 block of Park Heights Ave. and leaving a 24-year-old man dead after a 5 p.m. shooting in Pigtown. A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Gertrude St. in Northwest Baltimore about 10 p.m.

On Monday, police identified the victims as Lamontrey Tynes, 24, for whom police said they did not have a last-known address, and Donte Johnson, 37, of the 1700 block of Ruxton Road.

The violence continued Sunday. About 4:15 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N. Howard St. and soon were called to a nearby hospital after a 24-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to his forearm.

About 9:54 p.m., officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital, police said. An investigation revealed he was shot in the 2800 block of Woodbrook Ave. in the city’s Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood. Police said the man was transported to the hospital by his girlfriend, but that detectives “were unable to gain additional information from the victim nor his girlfriend due to the couple being very evasive towards investigators.”

About 10:12 p.m. Sunday, officers again responded to a local hospital and found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound from a bullet that “initially entered through the victim's upper arm and came to rest in the victim’s chest,” police said.

Police said an investigation determined the man was shot in the 800 block of N. Carey St. in the city’s Harlem Park neighborhood.

Police do not identify the surviving victims of shootings.

About 1 a.m. Monday, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the head and torso in the 1700 block of Ruxton Ave. in the Coppin Heights neighborhood, police said. The man, identified as Barry Lee, 34, of the 400 block of Oxford Court, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police said detectives are investigating whether there is any connection between the shooting of Lee and Johnson, given their killings came just days apart and Johnson lived on the block where Lee was shot.

On Monday afternoon, after the ceasefire, a man was shot in his shoulder in the 4600 block of Liberty Heights Ave. in Howard Park. Police said he was shot shortly after 2 p.m. and hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.

