Person shot within a block of West Baltimore elementary/middle school, prompting brief lockdown

A person was shot within a block of Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School in West Baltimore on Friday, a police department spokeswoman said.

Det. Chakia Fennoy confirmed that a man was shot around 10:05 a.m in the 300 block of N. Stricker Street. She had no details on the age of the victim or the circumstances.

A school police officer heard the shots and the school was put on lockdown after the shooting, according to Edie House Foster, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore public school system.

The school is in the 200 block of the street.

House Foster said noone at the school or the Vivien T. Thomas High School, two blocks south of the shooting scene, was hurt.

“Everybody’s fine,” she said.

House Foster said the lockdown was lifted at 10:36 a.m.

